TCL Unveils 360-degree Folding Smartphone And a Sliding Display

TCL has gone all in at this year’s Mobile World Congress MWC releasing multiple smartphones. The company also showcased a few foldable concept phones that it is working on.

TCL 360-degree Ultra Flex

Utilizing a 360-degree hinge mechanism, the 360-degree Ultra Flex can be closed with the screen either on the inside or on the outside.

The device can be stood up as a laptop or fully expanded for a more tablet-like design. The device features an 8-inch AMOLED display, resolution of 2480 x 1860 pixels, and stylus support.

TCL Fold n Roll

An innovative concept from TCL, the Fold n Roll features a 6.87-inch screen that can be extended in two different ways. The phone can either be folded like any other foldable phone in the market or the left side of the display panel can be extended horizontally. Moreover, the tablet will be available in three different modes.

An 8.85-inch phablet mode is also available where the entire screen is unfolded. Once the rollable bit is extended, the device becomes a full-fledged 10-inch tablet.

Most of the details regarding the Fold n Roll were previously revealed by TCL in April 2021, with the company later displaying the working prototype in December.

No further specification details have yet been provided regarding the 360-degree Ultra Flex or the Fold n Roll. It will be interesting to see if TCL decides to release them for the consumers down the line.