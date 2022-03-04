Oppo is Reportedly Working on Its First-Ever “Ultra” Phone

Oppo X5 series features the Find X5, X5 Pro, Pro Dimensity Version, and the X5 Lite. However, rumor has it that the company may already be working on an ‘ultra’ model.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station recently revealed that the company’s flagship Ultra model will possibly be revealed in the H2 of this year.

The device will be Oppo’s very first ultra model and is likely to be powered by the SM8475 processor also known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. It uses the superior TSMC’s 4nm technology as opposed to Samsung’s. As of now, only the Dimensity 9000 is made using TSMC’s same process.

The ultra model will bring back the periscope shooter, previously used for the Reno 10x Zoom. Pricing and launch details of the Oppo Ultra Model are currently unknown.