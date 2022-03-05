You Will Soon be Able to “Print” Juice At Home

Redwood-based company Cana has recently revealed a ‘molecular beverage printer.’ The machine, Cana One, uses a single cartridge of flavors that can be mixed into different beverages.

The Cana One can literally ‘print’ juice, soft drinks, sports drinks, and cocktails while sitting on a countertop. Users can select from a large array of beverages and brands with the touch of a button. Different levels of sugar, alcohol, or caffeine can be manually adjusted depending on the drink.

The product comes after three years of research and development, where the researchers studied different drinks at the molecular level and isolated traces of flavor and aroma. The researchers then used these components to create a set of ingredients for a large variety of drinks.

According to the researchers, the system makes use of “novel microfluidic liquid dispense technology.” The researchers claim that almost 90% of what humans put into their bodies is simply flavored water with sugar, alcohol, or something else.

Cana is hopeful that its product can minimize waste and emissions by eliminating the need for bottled and canned drinks. The company also remarks that the system will be able to lessen the amount of water needed to grow ingredients such as fruits etc.

Each flavor cartridge is expected to last a month and the company will fully replace the cartridge free of cost. The system will also require sugar and spirit cartridges as well as a CO2 cylinder. The only price the consumer has to pay is on a per-drink basis, costing somewhere between 29 cents and $3.

The Cana One is available for reservation. For the first 10,000 orders, the device will cost only $499 and will later raise to $799. Shipping for the system will begin in early 2023.