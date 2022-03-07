Pakistan Demands Access to US Markets for Pharma Products and IT Companies

Pakistan has demanded access to American markets for its pharmaceutical products and IT companies. Both sides have commenced a dialogue on bilateral trade and related contentious matters under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) today.

Reliable sources from the Ministry of Commerce told ProPakistani that the two parties would deliberate on giving Pakistan access to the US markets to the local pharmaceutical industry and certification of Pakistani pharmaceutical companies by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The talks are expected to last until 9 March 2022. Sources said the American side is being led by the Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, whereas the Pakistan team is being headed by Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Saleh Farooqi.

The facilitation of US markets for adequate access to Pakistani IT companies is also on the agenda of the meeting, as per the sources.

Recently, during Bill Gates’ first-ever visit to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to support the entry of Pakistan’s IT firms into US markets.

The key motive behind the meeting is to help Pakistani pharma companies develop links with the United States. American assistance will be sought in this regard to build a Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Pakistan. Furthermore, certification of Pakistani pharmaceutical companies by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is being advocated to allow Pakistani firms to compete effectively across global markets.

Other reports suggest that the Pakistani side might seek American assistance to remove bottlenecks in the US market against the local backdrop of both veteran and emerging companies/entities.

