Pakistan’s Former Head Coach Joins Brazilian Football Club As Assistant Coach

Former head coach of Pakistan national men’s football team, Shehzad Anwar, has joined Brazilian club, Futebol Clube Ska Brasil, as an assistant coach.

Shehzad Anwar, who is the first and only UEFA Pro License holder in Pakistan, assumed the duties with the Brazilian side on 1 March.

Launched in 2019, FC Ska Brasil trains footballers of U-15, U-17, U-20, and U-23 categories with the aim of introducing them to the international professional football market.

The club is based in Santana de Parnaiba in Sao Paulo and is headed by former Brazilian legend, Edmilson Moraes, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup Winner with Brazil.

Speaking in this regard, Shehzad Anwar said that Brazil is a global football giant and its culture, grounds, and players are top-notch, stating that it will be a good learning experience.

The former Technical Director of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) added that he has already worked with both U-20 and U-23 teams of FC Ska and will decide to coach either of the teams in the next few days.

FC Ska’s U-20 team is coached by Jose Nogueira, the famed Brazilian professional coach who has coached national teams of Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the past as well.

Besides Shehzad Anwar, two young players of Islamabad-based football club, Popo FC, are also training with the FC Ska U-20 team. Waleed Khan plays as a striker and Mohammad Rizwan is a midfielder.