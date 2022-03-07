Legendary Footballer Converts to Islam

Legendary Dutch footballer and professional football manager, Clarence Seedorf, has embraced Islam. He announced the news on his official Instagram account.

In an official statement, the four-time UEFA Champions League winner thanked everyone for their heart-warming messages and said that he is pleased to join his Muslim brothers and sisters.

He added that he hasn’t changed his name after becoming a Muslim and will continue to carry the name Clarence Seedorf given by his parents.

The 45-year-old also credited his wife, Sophia Makramati, for helping him in learning about Islam in depth.

About Clarence Seedorf

Born on 1 April 1976, Clarence Seedorf made his professional debut for the famous Dutch club, Ajax, in 1992 at just 16 years old. He also played for Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Botafogo.

He is considered as one of the most successful players in the history of the UEFA Champions League as he is the first and only player to win Europe’s elite silverware with three different clubs.

He won his first Champions League medal with Ajax in 1995, second with Real Madrid in 1998, and third and fourth with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

At the international level, he played for the Netherlands on 87 occasions. He represented his country in 1996, 2000, 2004 UEFA European Championships, and 1998 FIFA World Cup. He was central in helping his team to reach the semi-finals in 1998, 2000, and 2004 competitions.

After hanging his boots in 2014, he became a professional football manager and signed for AC Milan. He has also worked as a manager for Shenzhen, Deportivo La Coruna, and Cameroon.