Liverpool’s Star Muslim Footballer Skips Title Win Celebrations for Prayers

Liverpool defeated Chelsea in EFL Cup’s final on the weekend. The Reds won 11-10 on penalties, with The Blues’ goalkeeper who was substituted just for the shootout missing the crucial penalty.

As the winners went back to the changing room, Liverpool’s social media teams provided fans with exclusive coverage of the team’s post-match celebrations.

Liverpool and Senegal’s star Muslim forward, Sadio Mane wasn’t present in any of the celebratory visuals that came out of the dressing room, which left the supporters wondering.

However, the winger was spotted in the background of a picture of Liverpool’s all three goalkeepers, carrying a prayer rug, suggesting that the No. 10 skipped the dressing room celebrations for Isha prayer.

Earlier during the trophy presentation ceremony, Sadio Mane was also seen asking his teammate Takumi Minamino not to spray champagne, with the latter obliging the request.

Mane asked Minamino not to spray champagne so he put it back down ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pFoJ6ErbEf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2022

Mane along with other Muslim players such as Mohammad Salah and Nabi Keita briefly moved away from the celebrations during the mandatory champagne celebrations.