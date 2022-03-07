PM Imran Launches 30% Targeted Subsidy Scheme for 20 Million Households

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme to provide a monthly subsidy of 30 percent on daily use items to 20 million households. Under the targeted subsidy for the poor and middle class, the prices of flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses will be reduced.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister said helping the poor was the best aspect of humanity and was in line with the commandments of God and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He expressed satisfaction that the socio-welfare program, Ehsaas, provided financial help to deserving people in the pandemic, which was internationally acknowledged. He affirmed that 98 percent of the financial assistance under the Ehsaas program was provided to needy women.

A country, he stated, cannot prosper unless its resources are utilized for the uplift of women, particularly for their education and health.

The Prime Minister urged the public to pay taxes, promising that the public tax money would be spent on the welfare and development of people. He noted that the rates of essential commodities in Pakistan were still less compared to the rest of the world despite the surge in oil prices globally.

He mentioned that the government recently announced a subsidy on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the consumers. He said the government’s national health insurance program was a major step in terms of facilitating the common man in getting free medical treatment.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare, Senator Sania Nishtar, said Ehsaas program had completed its three successful years in line with the principles of transparency. She said that under the Ehsaas Kafalat scheme, the distribution of Rs. 71 billion of cash assistance would also be initiated. She said the program continued to provide financial support to the deserving segment of society without any break during the pandemic.