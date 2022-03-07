Second-Generation Apple M2 Chip to be Unveiled This Week

Apple is all set to launch its impressive lineup of devices at its ‘Peak Performance’ event on 8th March, featuring devices such as the super affordable iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and upgraded Macs with the M2 chipset.

Reliable source on Apple, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stated that the company has been busy testing a new chip with an 8-core CPU, with four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores, as well as a 10-core GPU. The tests are being conducted on multiple Macs running the latest macOS beta version.

ALSO READ Realme Takes a Page Out of OnePlus’ Book With a Useful Feature

Gurman writes:

Apple has been testing this new chip on machines running macOS 12.3 (which should be released in the next week or two and run on the new Macs) and a future macOS 12.4, as well as macOS 13, which will be previewed in June at WWDC 2022.

ALSO READ Samsung Gets Targeted by a Massive Hack

The M2 chips are the first update from Apple since their debut back in November 2020. The chips guarantee better performance, faster speeds, and lower power consumption.

The SoC could become a part of the redesigned MacBook Air, as well as the 13” MacBook Pro. Gurman also believes that the company may be launching a new Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips within the next few days.