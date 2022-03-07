Video of Indian Women’s Team With Bismah Maroof’s Daughter Goes Viral

While neighboring countries Pakistan and India are at loggerheads for over 70 years, cricket players from both sides share a good camaraderie both on and off the field.

The heartening scenes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli embracing each other after the match at the 2021 T20 World Cup won the hearts of millions of fans in both countries. Similar scenes were on display after Pakistan and India women’s teams encountered each other in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Indian players were seen playing with the six-month-old daughter of Pakistan women’s captain, Bismah Maroof. The heartwarming videos and images went viral on social media as the fans from both the cricketing nations appreciated the beautiful moments.

Bismah Maroof's legacy will go far beyond her achievements on the field. In a society that often tells women to make choices between career and family, she's showing that you can have both! Such an inspiring person.pic.twitter.com/Vp7EB2iwKd — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 6, 2022

These moments – Indian cricketer Ekta Bisht and daughter of Bismah Maroof after #PakvInd World Cup game pic.twitter.com/jimVcWNqZD — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 6, 2022

WHAT. A. PHOTO. India players with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her kid after the World Cup game in Mount Maunganui. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2aS6UJrJXa — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 6, 2022

The moving videos have garnered thousands of likes and retweets on the popular social media platform, Twitter. The videos have been shared by hundreds of social media users from both sides of the border as they appreciated the gesture of the Indian team.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan lost the match by 107 runs as they were bundled out for 137 runs chasing a target of 245. The Women in Green will be hoping to bounce back quickly and give a tough time to the world’s number one side, Australia, in their next match.

The match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for 8 March at Mount Maunganui at 6 am Pakistan Standard Time.