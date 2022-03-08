Islamabad Traffic Police Cracks Down on Underage Motorists

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is fining underage motorcyclists and drivers this month and has confiscated several unregistered motorcycles in the federal capital, following ITP’s special traffic education and enforcement campaign.

The Nation reported that the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all the traffic zones have been directed by senior police authorities to maintain a firm stance against underage motorists and motorcyclists, in particular, careless driving and other infractions of traffic rules.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police to Take Strict Action Against Violators

ITP has also constituted special squads to erect roadblocks on the main highways and squares of the city. In an attempt to ensure safe travel and guide motorists. Traffic police teams from the Education Wing have also been deployed on major thoroughfares to impart information and safety guidelines to road users.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fines Thousands of Motorists for Violations

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal highlighted that the operation is aimed at saving innocent lives, and urged parents to take responsibility and prohibit their minor children from driving cars and riding motorcycles.