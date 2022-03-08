Pakistani Openers Equal a 50 Year Old Record Against Australia

The first Test match of the Pakistan-Australia historic series is likely to end in a draw but Pakistan’s opening batters have made history. Pakistani batters set a new record by compiling two 100 runs partnerships in the match.

In the second inning, the opening duo, Imam-ul-Haq, and Abdullah Shafique stitched together a 200 runs partnership and became the first opening pair in the last 51 years who scored 100 hundred runs partnerships in both innings against Australia.

Before this, England batters, Geoffrey Boycott and John Edrich had achieved the feat in both innings against Australia in 1971. However, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are only the second pair in history to do this against Australia while they are only the third pair for Pakistan to achieve this milestone.

In 2003, Imran Farhat and Taufeeq Umar had smashed century partnership in both innings against South Africa while last year, Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique had achieved the same against Bangladesh.

Both Imam and Abdullah scored centuries in the second innings on a tough day of bowling for Australia. Earlier, Nauman Ali bowled magnificently to take his career-best 6-wicket haul.