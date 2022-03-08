Punjab Reopens E-Transfers for a Specific Category of Govt Teachers

The Punjab government has opened e-transfers of government school teachers for adjustment on promotion and transfers on compassionate grounds.

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, announced the development on Twitter on Tuesday. He also shared the official notification issued by the School Education Department Punjab.

“It is to inform you that the Competent Authority has approved the opening of e-transfer of teachers for adjustment on promotion and transfer on compassionate grounds i.e., (divorce, widow, wedlock, disable, mutual and disposal teachers, etc.),” the notification read.

ANNOUNCEMENT

E – Transfer to be opened with new dates stated in the following Notification. pic.twitter.com/Ah25AszBoH — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 8, 2022

According to the notification, the transfer applications under the mentioned categories will be received between 14 and 25 March. The verification process will run from 28 March to 8 April, and the transfer orders will be issued on 12 April.

The provincial education department had announced the e-transfer policy in November 2021. School Information System or SIS app is used by public schools of Punjab to self-report data in real-time. To use this android app, all schools must first be registered with the School Education Department.

Speaking about the process, Dr. Murad Raas had earlier said that immediate relief would be provided to female teachers under the new e-transfer policy.