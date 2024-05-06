Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Pakistan to Spearhead $5 Billion Investments This Month

By ProPK Staff | Published May 6, 2024 | 12:03 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan this month, foreign ministry sources told ProPakistani. This visit marks his first bilateral trip to Pakistan since 2019.

Sources told ProPakistani that the visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with discussions focused on signing memorandums for realizing investments worth $5 billion. The Saudi Crown Prince is expected to arrive with a delegation.

ALSO READ

Preparations for the visit are in full swing and efforts are underway to finalize the dates. Sources said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is personally overseeing arrangements for the visit and has decided to remain in the country until the Saudi guest arrives.

A final decision on the visit’s dates is expected to be made this week.

