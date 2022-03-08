Zong Employees Reiterate Commitment to Women’s Inclusion and Empowerment

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Pakistan’s connectivity and digital services frontrunner, Zong 4G, has reiterated its commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusion in the workplace.

On this occasion, Zong 4G has launched a women’s day campaign where the male and female colleagues took the opportunity to renew their pledge to support women at all levels of the career and strengthen the culture of equal opportunity, trust, and gratitude without bias.

Through a digital campaign, both the management and the employees of Zong expressed their will to give women every chance possible to prove their mettle and ‘break the bias’, which is also the theme of this International Women’s Day.

The women of Zong found the occasion the perfect one to share their personal working experience with the organization, while the male colleagues showed their commitment to supporting their female co-workers and spoke about the value they bring to the workplace.

“Women are at the core of our working culture as much as they’re to the society,” shared Wang Hua Chairman and CEO Zong 4G. “We take pride in our women and the contributions they continue to make at all fronts and on all levels within the organization.”

“It’s high time we ‘break the bias’ and let women thrive and rise to their full potential. I personally thank all women, at Zong and beyond, for making the organization and the culture worthwhile,” the spokesperson added.

Besides leading the digital transformation in Pakistan, Zong is also championing women’s inclusion within the organization and beyond. The company recently signed an agreement with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to promote gender inclusion in the workplace and society.

The company has also been actively involved in spreading the benefits of digitalization to the young women of Pakistan.