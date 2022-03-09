ICC Reveals Nominees for Player of the Month Award

The nominees for ICC Players of the Month of February for men’s and women’s international cricket have been announced today. February saw some strong men and women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances.

The ICC Player of the Month nominations in the men’s category features UAE batter, Vriitya Aravind, India batter Shreyas Iyer and Nepal’s Dipendra Sing Airee. In the women’s category, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, India veteran star Mithali Raj and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are nominated.

Men’s Player of the Month Nominees

Vriitya Aravind was the young star in UAE’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A held in Oman last month. The youngest member of the squad, nineteen-year-old Aravind played a crucial role in UAE’s qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which will take place later this year. In the five matches he played, he smashed 267 runs at an average of 89.00 and a strike rate of 154.33.

Shreyas Iyer was in unstoppable form in the month of February and played a vital role in India’s white-ball domination.

Dipendra Singh Airee was a vital cog in Nepal’s third-place finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A in Oman. He was splendid both with the bat and the ball, finishing with 159 runs and six wickets in the tournament.

Women’s Player of the Month Nominees

Amelia Kerr has been in the form of her life lately and has been sensational with the bat and ball. In the five ODIs in the month, she scored 353 runs at an average of 117.66 and a strike rate of 97.51, which included three fifties and a hundred. With the ball, she picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 5.78. She was also the Player of the Match in two of the five ODIs and took home the Player of the Series award as well.

Mithali Raj was one of the few shining lights for India in the ODI series against New Zealand. She was the highest run-scorer for India and the second-highest overall with 232 runs, including three fifties, averaging 77.33 with a strike rate of 82.56.

Deepti Sharma was brilliant with both bat and ball in the series against New Zealand. She took the most wickets (10) in the ODI series and was handy with the bat as well, aggregating 116 runs in five matches.