Shaheen Afridi Keeps His Spot in Latest ICC Rankings for Bowlers

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi maintained his fourth spot in the latest ICC bowler rankings. Shaheen picked up two wickets on a flat deck in the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.
While the Test match ended in a disappointing draw, the players from both sides witnessed some changes in their rankings. Australia’s seamer, Josh Hazelwood dropped down one spot to 9th after he went wicketless in the first Test between the two sides.
Elsewhere, Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan dropped out of the top 10 in the T20I bowler rankings as Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed moved into the tenth spot. In the ODI rankings, no Pakistani bowler witnessed any significant change while Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan climbed up four spots to move to the 9th spot.
Shaheen will be looking to break into the top 3 of the Test bowler rankings as Pakistan and Australia face-off in the second Test match scheduled to commence on 8 March at National Stadium Karachi. Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali will also be looking to break into the top 10 as he will return from the injury that ruled him out of the first Test.
Here are the latest ICC bowling rankings:
Tests
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|892
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|850
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|835
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|822
|5
|Kyle Jamieson
|820
|6
|Tim Southee
|790
|7
|James Anderson
|788
|8
|Neil Wagner
|777
|9
|Josh Hazlewood
|767
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|766
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|784
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|752
|3
|Adil Rashid
|746
|4
|Adam Zampa
|719
|5
|Rashid Khan
|714
|6
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|687
|7
|Anrich Nortje
|655
|8
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|654
|9
|Ashton Agar
|645
|10
|Nasum Ahmed
|637