Shaheen Afridi Keeps His Spot in Latest ICC Rankings for Bowlers

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi maintained his fourth spot in the latest ICC bowler rankings. Shaheen picked up two wickets on a flat deck in the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Rule T20I Rankings as Test Stars Make Big Jumps in New Rankings

While the Test match ended in a disappointing draw, the players from both sides witnessed some changes in their rankings. Australia’s seamer, Josh Hazelwood dropped down one spot to 9th after he went wicketless in the first Test between the two sides.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan dropped out of the top 10 in the T20I bowler rankings as Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed moved into the tenth spot. In the ODI rankings, no Pakistani bowler witnessed any significant change while Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan climbed up four spots to move to the 9th spot.

Shaheen will be looking to break into the top 3 of the Test bowler rankings as Pakistan and Australia face-off in the second Test match scheduled to commence on 8 March at National Stadium Karachi. Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali will also be looking to break into the top 10 as he will return from the injury that ruled him out of the first Test.

ALSO READ Young Pakistani Women’s Cricketer Gets Crucial Tips From Trent Boult

Here are the latest ICC bowling rankings:

Tests

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Pat Cummins 892 2 Ravichandran Ashwin 850 3 Kagiso Rabada 835 4 Shaheen Afridi 822 5 Kyle Jamieson 820 6 Tim Southee 790 7 James Anderson 788 8 Neil Wagner 777 9 Josh Hazlewood 767 10 Jasprit Bumrah 766

T20Is