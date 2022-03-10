Govt of Punjab Raises Rs. 36 Billion via Auction of Plots in Lahore’s First Downtown

The Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) on Thursday reported over Rs. 35.89 billion in revenue generated through the auction of seven commercial plots in Lahore’s first Downtown.

This comes just weeks after the authority revealed tentative plans to offer seven mixed-use commercial plots. The Central Business District (CBD) Punjab is Pakistan’s first environment-friendly and comprehensively planned business district.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Plunge by $250 Million Due to Debt Servicing

Lahore’s first planned Downtown is a unique prospect for businesses to obtain premium mix-use commercial plots on a “buy to build basis” via open auction. Moreover, it offers a lifetime chance to build ultra-high-rise signature towers, mix-use complexes, financial towers, digital hubs, or any promising business center.