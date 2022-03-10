Islamabad Traffic Police to Launch Crackdown Against Traffic Violators

A spokesman for the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced on Wednesday that it is initiating a crackdown on offenders to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and protect the lives and property of road users.

All the zonal in-charge officers have been instructed to operate accordingly, he revealed.

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that the crackdown is aimed at maintaining traffic discipline and instructed all the in-charge officers to deal with traffic offenders courteously.

Furthermore, he has directed the ITP education team to educate road users about road safety and traffic rules to prevent accidents. He also urged the locals to avoid driving without a valid driver’s license.

ITP had fined 15,187 drivers during the last two months under the ongoing road safety campaign to monitor lane infractions. During this campaign, ITP squads were deployed on all major highways, including Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway, to educate motorists on traffic regulations. Citizens were also given leaflets and pamphlets to educate them about traffic laws.

