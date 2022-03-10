Nothing to Reveal New Products on March 23

Former OnePlus executive Carl Pei is going to announce upcoming products through his new venture, Nothing. The company is hosting an event on March 23 called “The Truth” where we are going to see Nothing’s 2022 product roadmap.

We are all expecting to see the Nothing Smartphone at this event since Pei was recently spotted showing off a prototype handset to Qualcomm’s CEO. This happened soon after Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm for Snapdragon-powered devices.

There is even a tiny Qualcomm logo on the company’s announcement page for the event. The short teaser for the event says “What if we told you 2021 was just a warm-up?”.

Unfortunately, there are no real leaks on the Nothing smartphone yet, so its spec sheet is still in the dark. We only know that it exists and it’s coming soon. But now that the launch date is near, we may start to see more leaks over the upcoming weeks.

There is some speculation that the phone is going to feature a transparent design, similar to the company’s Nothing Ear (1) TWS buds, but that remains to be seen still. There are also rumors that the Nothing smartphone will reclaim OnePlus’s former flagship killer title.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information.