Pakistan Cup Updated Points Table, Results and Schedule

The fifth round of Pakistan Cup 2021-22 saw Balochistan leapfrog Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the first place in the points table while Southern Punjab stumbled to the bottom of the table as Northern moved up with a superior net run rate.

Balochistan registered their fourth win of the campaign as they convincingly beat Southern Punjab 105 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also continued their winning run as they defeated Northern by 5 wickets while Sindh defeated Central Punjab by 3 wickets in a tense finish in Multan.

Southern Punjab will look to bounce back up the table as they face arch-rivals Central Punjab in Faisalabad in their next match. Balochistan will face Sindh while Northern will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again.

Here are the results from Round 5:

Fixture Winner Margin Venue Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Balochistan won by 105 runs Faisalabad Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 5 wickets Islamabad Sindh vs Central Punjab Sindh won by 3 wickets Multan

Here is the updated Pakistan Cup points table:

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Balochistan 5 4 1 8 +0.872 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5 4 1 8 +0.693 Sindh 5 3 2 6 +0.078 Central Punjab 5 2 3 4 -0.642 Northern 5 1 4 2 -0.616 Southern Punjab 5 1 4 2 -0.677

Here is the next round’s fixtures: