You Can Now Get a Gaming Chair for Babies

VTech has released one of those comical items you see in AliExpress suggestions that make for a good laugh. But instead of bizarre clothing or strange skin care products, today we have a gaming chair for babies for future Fortnite experts.

VTech is a Chinese company known for its kiddie tablets and accessories, but now it is selling a tiny gaming chair for $50. But instead of the typical colorful leather aesthetics, you get an all-plastic chair complete with slick black armrests, a headset carrier, four cartoon character-looking legs, and a molded back with cutouts for airflow.

The wide blue legs make sure your kid doesn’t tip over while having an intense “gaming” session.

The electronics on the seat are non-functional, but the light-up keyboard has numbers and lights so your kid can learn the basics while pretending to slay people in video games. The tiny non-functional headset even has a tiny non-functional microphone.

The keyboard is removable so it can be detached to leave a regular tray behind for snack times so kids never have to leave the gaming seat.

Despite its comical appearance, the Level Up Gaming Chair makes for an excellent educational toy for kids. It is going for sale through VTech’s website later this year.