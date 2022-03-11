16-Year-Old Ahsan Ramzan Wins World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s 16-year-old cueist, Ahsan Ramzan has won the prestigious World Snooker Championship. The 16-year-old is the youngest cueist to have achieved the feat.

Pakistan became champion of the IBSF World Snooker Championship as Ahsan Ramzan defeated Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in the final.

In the semi-finals of the Championship, Amir Sarkosh beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Sajjad by 5-4. On the other hand, Ahsan Ramzan had reached the final after knocking out former world champion, Muhammad Asif, with a final score of 5-4.

In the final of the IBSF World Snooker Championship, Ahsan Ramzan outclassed his Iranian opponent, Amir Sarkosh by 6-5 in a nail-biting contest. Pakistan has won three out of four medals since three Pakistanis reached the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship that took place in Doha.