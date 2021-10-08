Top Cueist Says He Lives in a Rented House Despite Winning Medals for Pakistan

Pakistan’s top snooker player, Babar Masih has revealed the dire state of top national athletes in the country. He revealed that he has received little to no financial support from the government despite winning medals for his country.

Masih further revealed that he still does not own his own house and has to travel by rickshaw while his competitors from other nations roam around in luxury cars. He said that his only source of earning is by winning prize money from championships.

“We don’t have any identity in our own country after winnings so many medals. There has been no financial support from stakeholders,” Masih said.

Masih recently won a silver medal in IBSF 6 Red World Cup, losing narrowly to India’s Pankaj Advani. He further revealed that his competitor, Pankaj has earned millions through support from his government and is known all over the world while Pakistani snooker players have to struggle in their daily lives.

“Pankaj has earned 40-50 crores and I can’t explain their level. Our level is so low that we still travel on Rickshaws, live in a rented house while they roam around in luxurious cars,” Masih stated.