3 Pakistanis Including 16-Year-Old Kid Qualify for IBSF Snooker World Championship Semis

Three Pakistani cueists, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sajjad and Ahsan Ramzan alongside Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh have qualified for the semi-finals of 2022 IBSF World Snooker Championships currently taking place at Doha, Qatar.

ALSO READ David Warner Stunned by Islamabad’s Beauty

Asif, who is widely recognized as the best snooker player in the country has already won the tournament two times in his career. He won the IBSF World Snooker Championship in 2012 and the tournament’s previous edition in 2019. Asif qualified for the final after defeating Bahrain’s Habib Sabah 5-1 in the quarter-final.

Mohammad Sajjad qualified for the semi-final after defeating Sri Lanka’s Mohamed Thaha Irshath 5-3 in the quarter-finals.

16-year old Ahsan Ramzan is the third Pakistani cueist to qualify for the final four. He steam-rolled past Egypt’s Abdelrahman Shahin 5-0 in the last 8 of the tournament.

Mohammad Asif will face off against Ahsan Ramzan while Mohammad Sajjad will go head to head against Amir Sarkhosh in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championships.

ALSO READ Young Pakistani Women’s Cricketer Gets Crucial Tips From Trent Boult

The semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled to take place tonight while the final will be played on 11 March.