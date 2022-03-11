Xiaomi Unveils a Smart Curtain Companion

With the help of crowdfunding, Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia Curtain Companion that can be draped without installation. The product comes with support for I-shaped, U-shaped, as well as Roman pole multi-track operations, allowing the consumer to keep using the same curtain rails.

Mijia Curtain Companion can easily turn any sort of curtain rail into a smart curtain. The smart curtains come with an automatic gripping feature, where an algorithm regulates the fit of the curtains on its own.

The gadget also supports Xiaomi’s voice assistant control, allowing the curtain to open, close, and control with simply a voice command.

The gadget can be linked to a Bluetooth mesh gateway, allowing the opening and closing to be timed. The gadget is also accompanied by a group control that requires two Companions to work simultaneously.

The gadget features a 6,400mAh battery pack that can last for 4 months in the standard mode and up to 6 months in the long-range mode. The gadget can pull up 12kg of curtains.

The product will retail for $55 but is available for $47 during the crowdfunding period. The Roman pole version of the gadget is currently being sold for $55 for initial backers.