Pakistan Women Cricket Team To Play Tri-series in Ireland

Pakistan Women Cricket Team will be touring Ireland for the tri-series in July this year. The schedule for the series is yet to be announced.

According to the details, Ireland, Australia, and Pakistan Women Team will be playing each other in the tri-series from July 16 to July 24.

The report said that Cricket Ireland recently released its first-ever full-time professional contracts for the Ireland Women team as part of a €1.5 million investment in the game and announced that three of the world’s best teams (Pakistan and Australia) will tour Ireland this summer.

Last year in October, Pakistan Women Team had to face England for 2 T20 matches, and the three-match ODI series at National Stadium Karachi but the series was canceled.

Currently, Javeria Khan-led Pakistan Women Team is in New Zealand for the ICC Women’s World Cup where they have lost all the three matches they played against arch-rival India, Australia, and South Africa in the mega event.

The upcoming tri-series in Ireland will provide an opportunity for the women’s team to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled in South Africa from February 9-26 next year.