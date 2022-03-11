Pakistan’s Omaima Bowls a Bizarre Over Due to Umpire’s Blunder in World Cup

Pakistan women’s team was forced to bowl a 7-ball over during their ongoing World Cup encounter against South Africa as the umpire forgot the delivery count. The bizarre incident occurred during the 27th over of the South Africa innings bowled by Omaima Sohail.

The 27th over of the innings was an action-packed one as Omaima bowled to South African opener, Laura Wolvaardt. Laura had struck Omaima for a boundary on the second ball of the over before Omaima bounced back brilliantly to restrict the batter.

On the sixth and what should have been the final ball of the over, Omaima trapped Laura Leg Before Wicket (LBW) but she reviewed the decision. While the decision was overturned and Laura stayed, the umpire asked Omaima to bowl the final delivery of the over, which turned out to be an extra ball.

The Women in Green managed to restrict South Africa to a modest total of 223/9 in the first innings. Young guns, Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima led the bowling attack expertly as they picked up three wickets each to keep the Proteas in check.

Pakistan will be looking to chase down the target and register their first victory of the tournament. They have previously lost their matches to Australia and India in the competition and a victory in this match will help them climb up to the sixth spot.