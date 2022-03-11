Marnus Labuschagne Seen Getting Useful Tips From Legendary Pakistani Batter

Marnus Labuschagne has been following legendary Muhammad Yousuf’s technique to perform better in Pakistan. The Australian batter has declared the former Pakistani cricketer as ‘beautiful batter’.

Marnus Labuschagne said that he has been closely watching matches from the past to understand batting conditions in Pakistan prior to his first tour to the country. Marnus Labuschagne said he has been keenly observing Yousuf’s batting technique, especially in the sub-continent.

Admiring the former batter, Marnus Labuschange said, “In most of those clips, Muhammad Yousuf was scoring double-hundreds. He is a beautiful batter. Jeez, I hadn’t watched him for a while. I had watched him but not heaps. He is one guy that I have seen a lot of now.”

Marnus Labuschagne also shared his observations regarding Younis Khan’s batting style who is statistically Pakistan’s most successful batter to date. The Australian cricketer said, “Younis Khan is one that changed his technique a lot when he played in different conditions. He gets quite low and is willing to look ugly to be effective.”

In his preparations for the historic tour of Pakistan. Marnus Labuschagne practiced tackling with spinning pitches of the country, which are quite unlike the pitches in his home country.

In his first match of the tour, Labuschagne scored a well-made 90 before losing his wicket to Shaheen Afridi at Rawalpindi Stadium. The star batter will be in action tomorrow in the second Test match against Pakistan at National Stadium Karachi.