CDA Inaugurates a New Park in Islamabad

Alt. Title: Chairman CDA Stresses Plantation of 0.3 Million Plants in Capital During Spring Drive

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed, inaugurated a new park called the Hill Park on Third Road in Sector G-10/4, Islamabad, and kicked off the tree plantation drive 2022.

The Chairman planted a sapling in the new park, emphasizing that over 0.3 million plants should be planted in Islamabad during the spring tree plantation drive.

On this occasion, the Department of Environment also planted more than 500 trees.

The Chairman directed the departments concerned to install a proper lighting system in the park in addition to constructing a jogging track to facilitate the citizens.

The park contains various facilities such as swings, walkways, a jogging track, and a cycling track. In addition, CDA has also planted seasonal flowers in the park. The authority has also installed benches for visitors.