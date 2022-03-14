Qalandars are Building House for Zaman Khan After Mud House Images Go Viral

Lahore Qalandars COO, Sameen Rana has announced that the franchise will build a house for their emerging superstar, Zaman Khan, in his hometown, Chakswari, in Azad Kashmir. Sameen Rana revealed that Lahore’s captain, Shaheen Afridi, made a special request to build a house for Zaman as his family is still living in a mud house without a proper roof.

Sameen Rana talked about the heartwarming gesture during Lahore’s trophy celebration tour to Zaman’s house. Rana, along with other members of Lahore’s staff, held a trophy celebration in Zaman’s village where they met with his family.

Earlier, pictures of Zaman Khan’s home went viral on social media.

Some very depressing footage emerged from Zaman Khan town. It reflects a meagre living state with no solid roof. But at the same time heartening to see with the JAZBA for cricket he came a long way. @iShaheenAfridi & @lahoreqalandars helping him to build a solid house for living pic.twitter.com/cgiDLfF9Mu — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) March 13, 2022

Zaman was brilliant in his debut season in Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was an integral part of Lahore’s team in their first title win in the tournament, having picked up 18 wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 8.26 in 13 matches he played in the competition.

The 20-year old was named in PSL’s Team of the Tournament for his exceptional performances in the tournament. He also became the first emerging player in the competition’s history to win 2 consecutive player of the match awards.