Ramiz Raja Opens Up on Possibility of Auction Model for Next PSL

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has expressed his desire to conduct the next season of PSL through an auction system, instead of the already functional draft model. Declaring cricket the ‘game of money’, PCB Chairman said he is aiming to elevate PSL to the level of IPL by improving financial standards.

Sharing the plans for the financial progress of Pakistan cricket through the auction system in PSL, PCB Chairman said, “We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing now but the PSL and ICC funds. There is an argument over the model for next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year. The market forces are conducive, but we will sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it.”

Setting IPL as an example, Ramiz Raja told how the more-financially-fruitful auction system can enhance the level of PSL.

He said, “This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I will put it in the IPL bracket.”

He also firmly stated that the auction system will attract players towards PSL.

“And then we will see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL.”

Explaining the details for the implementation of the new model next year, Ramiz Raja told that the development of the idea depends on negotiations with the franchises.

He said, “Every side’s purse will increase, and if they want to improve they will have to spend money. When you go from draft system to this, the world’s talent suddenly becomes available to you. I have spoken to a couple of franchise owners; they are quite happy to experiment with this. I will talk to the others, too. It is in the embryonic stages, but it is top of my wish list.”

The first seven editions of the Pakistan Super League have been operated with the draft method. It was initially adopted in 2016 to maintain competition between franchises irrespective of their financial input. However, with Lahore Qalandars lifting their first trophy this year, all franchises have won the title at least once, making it suitable to experiment with the auction system next year.