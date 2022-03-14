Redmi K50 Pro And Redmi K50 Pro+ Specs Leak on Geekbench

The upcoming Redmi K50 lineup is all set to make an official debut in China next week. However, prior to the 17th March scheduled launch, the two Pro models of the series were spotted on GeekBench, which also listed some major specifications of the K50 Pro+ and K50 Pro variants.

According to a report shared by MySmartPrice, a smartphone under the model number 22041211AC, which is believed to be the Redmi K50 Pro, was listed on the popular benchmarking website. Similarly, the K50 Pro+ was also spotted on GeekBench with model number 22011211C. Both models will likely boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The listing further reveals that the K50 Pro will pack up to 12GB of RAM and will also run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset, which has been already confirmed by the brand. The chipset is coupled with the ARM Mali G610 MC6 GPU with HyperEngine 5.0 gaming suite.

On the other hand, the K50 Pro+ was spotted on the platform with Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and Android 12 OS, under the hood. This chipset is also coupled with Mali G710 MC10 GPU.

According to the leaks, the base variant will sport a 6.6″ AMOLED display with a standard 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone will be a 4,700mAh battery pack with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone will probably boot Android 12 out of the box, however, we will have to wait for its official release to know for sure.

As we grow closer to the official launch date, we’ll be hearing more about the specs and the pricing of this upcoming lineup.