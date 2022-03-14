Redmi K50’s Official Teaser Confirms Samsung’s 2K AMOLED Display

Looks like after the successful launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in its home market, the company is all set to launch the rest of its Redmi K50 series smartphones in the market.

While Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will be making an official debut in China on 17th March, ahead of the official launch, the smartphone manufacturer has started unveiling the specifications of its upcoming lineup.

According to the latest teaser poster shared by the company, Redmi K50 series smartphones will feature Samsung’s 2K AMOLED display, which is claimed to have a pixel density of 526ppi and has support for several advanced adjustments.

Redmi has further unveiled that the display on the K50 series is its most expensive one yet.

According to what we’ve seen in the teasers so far, additional features include dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Double Gold certification. For connectivity, there’s dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IR blaster, and the smartphone has been crowned as being the first in the industry to support Bluetooth 5.3.

Lu Weibing, CEO of Redmi has confirmed that the K50 series will arrive with support for parallel operations of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it especially suitable for gamers as it allows them to game with Bluetooth headsets without worrying about lag or connectivity problems.

Under the K50 series, the company is expected to launch three devices Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. While the vanilla variant will house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm, the upgraded Pro variant will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100, and last but not least, the Ultra variant will arrive with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset.

We still have to wait for the official launch event happening in a few days to get a proper glance at what the series packs.