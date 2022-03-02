Redmi, OnePlus and Oppo to Use The New High End MediaTek Chip

Looks like the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoCs are getting more smartphone manufacturers lined up. Recent reports have revealed that Redmi, OnePlus, and Oppo are gearing to launch their respective Dimensity 8000 powered smartphones.

Right after MediaTek’s official announcement regarding the Dimensity 8000 and 8100, Realme revealed that the upcoming GT Neo3 will be one of the first to include the latter. However, it’s not the only phone running that race, recent reports have further revealed that Redmi’s K50 Pro will be featuring the Dimensity 8000.

ALSO READ Redmi Launches a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the much-anticipated K50-series will be arriving later this month. While the Redmi K50 Gaming is already official and will be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the upgraded pro variant is expected to bag the Dimentity 8000 chipset.

Although, Redmi isn’t the only company, trying to get its hand on the recently unveiled Dimensity chipsets. OnePlus, also seems to have its eye on the Dimensity 8100 chip. As of now, the company didn’t share any details, but speculations reveal that it might be working on a new Nord model, given that the Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 use a Dimensity 1200 and 900, respectively.

Previously, rumors suggested that the Nord 2T might be using the Dimensity 1300 ship, but it looks like that might be the 8100 instead. However, given that there’s no official confirmation from the company on this front, these speculations should be taken with a pinch of salt.

ALSO READ OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Market with New Find X5 Series

And when Xiaomi and Oneplus are in the race, how can Oppo not want in? Following the latest Dimensity chip announcement, Oppo revealed that the impending K10 series might also be making use of one of the recently launched Dimensity chips.

Additionally, as per MediaTek’s promise, the first smartphones featuring a Dimensity 8000 series chip should be out in Q1, so we’re expecting a release soon.