Samsung to Launch New Galaxy A-series Smartphones This Week

Samsung had recently introduced the Galaxy S22 series flagship smartphones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event last month and now it seems like the company is all set to launch its new A-series smartphones this week.

While the company hasn’t yet revealed which devices it’ll be unveiling at the event, speculations reveal the Galaxy A53 5G to be one of the event’s stars. Interestingly, the official-looking teaser shared by the leakster, Evan Blass, shows the alphabet “A” in different styles, with one of them hinting at water resistance.

Reports further suggest that the South Korean tech giant has also started sending out media invitations for its second major launch event of the year. The event will take place on 17th March at 7:00 PM (PKT) and will also be live-streamed through the company’s official platforms.

If the ongoing reports are to be believed, then Samsung is expected to launch three devices at its upcoming event, namely, Galaxy A33, A53, and A73.

While the Samsung Galaxy A33 is expected to be an updated version of the Galaxy A32 that was launched back in February 2021, the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 will be the successors to the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones, respectively.

From what we’ve seen and heard in the leaks so far, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to come with a 6.7″ display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood. While the Galaxy A53 could have a 6.5″ display, housing the brand’s own Exynos 1200 SoC, at the helm.

Additionally, this time around, we’re not expecting any 4G variants, as Samsung seems to be finally going fully 5G with some of its devices. However, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to know for sure, that’s scheduled in a few days.