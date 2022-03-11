Samsung Rolls Out a Fix After GOS Scandal

Last week, Samsung, found itself in hot waters after reports confirmed its Game Optimization Service (GOS) was artificially throttling app performance on several of its smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy S22 flagship series. This affected more than 10,000 apps, many of which were first-party applications.

However, following all the backlash, Samsung promised to roll out an update to resolve the issue in the Galaxy S22 series smartphones and provide users with more control over GOS. The upcoming update will not only fix the throttling issue caused by the Game Optimizing Service but will also remove CPU and GPU performance limits while gaming.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Not Easy to Repair [Video]

S22 시리즈 업데이트 배포

CPU GPU 성능제한 해제 및 게임 퍼포먼스 관리 모드 추가

GOS 비활성화 시 사용하는 앱 차단 해제 pic.twitter.com/D8mTouEV5D — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 10, 2022

Additionally, it will also introduce a new Game Performance Management Mode in Game Booster, but as of yet, it’s not yet clear exactly what it’s going to offer. The update will also include minor camera and device security improvements and bug fixes.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launched with 120Hz Screen and SD750G for $210

Currently, the update is only rolling out for the Galaxy S22 series in Samsung’s home market of South Korea. However, it is expected to make a gradual rollout to more regions in the upcoming weeks. We are also expecting older Galaxy S devices to receive a similar update soon.