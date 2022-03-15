Abdullah Shafique Inches Closes to Shoaib Malik’s Rare Opening Record

Pakistan opener, Abdullah Shafique broke Shan Masood’s record while rescuing the Second Test against Australia. Abdullah Shafique has batted 356 minutes at the end of day four, which is the second-longest period of time survived by a Pakistani opener in the fourth innings.

Abdullah Shafique walked to the crease on the fourth day of the second Test match at Karachi as Pakistan faced a huge target of 506 runs. Despite the defeat seeming inevitable, the young opener continued to resist the Australian attack while his partners, Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali, failed to support him.

With 2 wickets down, Abdullah Shafique added a formidable partnership of 171 runs with Babar Azam. While the skipper smashed a glorious century, Abdullah Shafique made a different record. Staying on the crease for 356 minutes, he became only the second Pakistani opener to last that long in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Shoaib Malik is the only Pakistani opener to bat longer than Abdullah Shafique with 488 minutes on the crease against Sri Lanka in 2006. Abdullah Shafique has surpassed Shan Masood’s record of 337 minutes in 2015 against Sri Lanka.

Abdullah Shafique is currently unbeaten at 71, as Pakistan looks for a historic win against Australia. The final day of the match at National Stadium Karachi is bound to be riveting with Pakistan needing 314 runs to win while Australia requires 8 wickets.

