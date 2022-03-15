Babar and Shafique Set a New Batting Record in 2nd Test Against Australia

Pakistan opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, and skipper, Babar Azam, registered history at the National Stadium Karachi by stitching an unbeaten 171 runs partnership in the 4th innings. With his much-needed century, Babar Azam has also become the second Pakistani captain to hit a fourth-innings century after Younus Khan.
Australia declared their 2nd inning on 97/2 earlier on day 4 and gave a huge target of 506. Pakistan started their second inning poorly and lost the wicket of the in-form opener, Imam-ul-Haq, and Azhar Ali in the first session.
Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam surpassed the highest 4th innings partnership of Ijaz Ahmed and Moin Khan following a gritty display by both batters. Former middle-order batter, Ijaz Ahmed, and wicket-keeper batter, Moin Khan, had recorded a 153 runs partnership against Australia in 1998.
|Players
|Runs
|Opposition
|Year
|Abdullah Shafique – Babar Azam
|171*
|Australia
|2022
|Ijaz Ahmed – Moin Khan
|153
|Australia
|1998
|Sanjay Manjerakar – Navjot Sidhu
|135
|Pakistan
|1990
|Muhammad Hafeez – Yasir Hameed
|134
|Bangladesh
|2003
|Mohammad Ilyas – Naushad Ali
|121
|New Zealand
|1965
Pakistan ended day 4 of the second Test at 192/2. They need 314 more runs in the 90 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
On the first day of the match, it was expected that the match will end in a draw but Pakistan’s all-out on 148 in their first innings changed the fate of the match. It will be an interesting last day in Karachi with Australia still favorites to win the match.