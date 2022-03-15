Babar and Shafique Set a New Batting Record in 2nd Test Against Australia

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 15, 2022 | 6:36 pm

Pakistan opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, and skipper, Babar Azam, registered history at the National Stadium Karachi by stitching an unbeaten 171 runs partnership in the 4th innings. With his much-needed century, Babar Azam has also become the second Pakistani captain to hit a fourth-innings century after Younus Khan.

Australia declared their 2nd inning on 97/2 earlier on day 4 and gave a huge target of 506. Pakistan started their second inning poorly and lost the wicket of the in-form opener, Imam-ul-Haq, and Azhar Ali in the first session.

Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam surpassed the highest 4th innings partnership of Ijaz Ahmed and Moin Khan following a gritty display by both batters. Former middle-order batter, Ijaz Ahmed, and wicket-keeper batter, Moin Khan, had recorded a 153 runs partnership against Australia in 1998.

ALSO READ
Players Runs Opposition Year
Abdullah Shafique – Babar Azam 171* Australia 2022
Ijaz Ahmed – Moin Khan 153 Australia 1998
Sanjay Manjerakar – Navjot Sidhu 135 Pakistan 1990
Muhammad Hafeez – Yasir Hameed 134 Bangladesh 2003
Mohammad Ilyas – Naushad Ali 121 New Zealand 1965

Pakistan ended day 4 of the second Test at 192/2. They need 314 more runs in the 90 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

On the first day of the match, it was expected that the match will end in a draw but Pakistan’s all-out on 148 in their first innings changed the fate of the match. It will be an interesting last day in Karachi with Australia still favorites to win the match.

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>