Azhar Ali’s Bizarre Dismissal Angers Fans on Social Media [Video]

Pakistan’s chances of securing a draw in the second Test against Australia took a major hit as experienced batter Azhar Ali got out in a bizarre way.

Azhar was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) as he tried to duck a short ball bowled by Cameron Green but the ball did not bounce as expected and it struck Azhar on the body. To make things worse, Azhar did not review the decision despite the ball touching his glove on the way.

Check out the video of the dismissal:

Azhar’s unusual way of getting out and his decision to not take a review infuriated the fans as they blamed the experienced batter for not taking any responsibility and poor game awareness. Azhar was dismissed for 6 runs off 54 balls as Pakistan is struggling in a massive chase.

Let’s check out what the social media users have to say on the dismissal:

Azhar Ali often finds a funny way to get out #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/CAelrugdNm — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) March 15, 2022

Azhar Ali stupidity (by not taking review) might cost us this game. — Ozi (@ozirants) March 15, 2022

Azhar Ali should be dropped he is the most senior player not evolved at 37yrs of age. He can only on dead pitch. He perform once in year. — Oppressed Indian Muslim (@0ABDULLAH4) March 15, 2022

Azhar Ali who has played 92 test matches, the way he is playing from last 2 years seems he is finished. he has no confidence. He plays too much defensive — Zohaib Zulfiqar (@ZohaibZufiqar52) March 15, 2022

Pathetic decision by the umpire. Azhar Ali should be sacked for not taking review 😡 — SS (@Shehryar1983) March 15, 2022

Correction – if a dismissal could sum up Azhar Ali’s 🇵🇰 career this is it. Meek player. — Osman (@letst4coaboutit) March 15, 2022

Its entirely possible Azhar Ali may not be aware of the rules. — Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 15, 2022

azhar ali is terrible — Israr Sarwar (@IsrarSarwar_) March 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on the dismissal? Let us know in the comments section.