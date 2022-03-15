Azhar Ali’s Bizarre Dismissal Angers Fans on Social Media [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 15, 2022 | 3:19 pm

Pakistan’s chances of securing a draw in the second Test against Australia took a major hit as experienced batter Azhar Ali got out in a bizarre way.

Azhar was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) as he tried to duck a short ball bowled by Cameron Green but the ball did not bounce as expected and it struck Azhar on the body. To make things worse, Azhar did not review the decision despite the ball touching his glove on the way.

Check out the video of the dismissal:

Azhar’s unusual way of getting out and his decision to not take a review infuriated the fans as they blamed the experienced batter for not taking any responsibility and poor game awareness. Azhar was dismissed for 6 runs off 54 balls as Pakistan is struggling in a massive chase.

Let’s check out what the social media users have to say on the dismissal:

What are your thoughts on the dismissal? Let us know in the comments section.

