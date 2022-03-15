Kamran Akmal Defends Ramiz Raja in Pitch Conditions Controversy

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, Kamran Akmal is not impressed with the pitches that have been used in Test matches, saying that it is the responsibility of the captain and management to decide the nature of the surface, not the cricket board chairman.

While speaking in an interview, Kamran said, “It is the captain’s and management’s responsibility to decide the nature of the pitch. I have never seen any chairman being involved with the pitch condition during my playing career, nor do I believe that Ramiz Raja interfered in the matter this time.”

While answering a question regarding PCB’s plan to install drop-in pitches, Kamran Akmal responded that drop-in pitches will not improve the quality of cricket in Pakistan. Cricket has to be played with a positive mindset and Pakistan has beaten every world-class side at home.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Responds to Debate About Auction Model for PSL

“It is not like PCB will bring in drop-in pitches and the quality of cricket will improve. We should trust our own surfaced because we have beaten every world-class team here. Matches are won with a positive mindset and the pitches should not be used as an excuse,” said Akmal.

While discussing the current Pakistan Test team combination, the right-handed batter said that red-ball cricket demands a positive mindset, patience, and temperament while unfortunately, the Pakistan team has adopted a defensive approach.

“Test cricket requires patience, and our team lacked it. You cannot win Test matches with a negative mindset and defensive approach.”

Talking about the last Test match in Lahore, Akmal said that Pakistan has world-class fast bowlers, and management should trust them and show confidence in them.

“Pakistan should bat long, and when bowling, they should give their fast bowlers confidence to go out and attack Australia’s batters. If given the right pitch, Hasan and Shaheen can dominate their batters easily,” he concluded.