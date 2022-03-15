No Bowler Has Dismissed World’s Best Batter More Times Than Shaheen Afridi

Marnus Labuschagne has witnessed a meteoric rise in Test cricket ever since his debut for Australia in 2018. The 27-year old has put in exceptional displays against every opponent in various countries he has played in and his magnificent performances have propelled him to the top echelons of Test cricket.

The top-ranked Test batter in the world has been one of the most dominant batters in the longest format of the game and has piled on runs against world-class bowling units for the past four years.

While Labuschagne is known for getting the better of top bowlers, he has had a hard time against Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi. No bowler in the world has dismissed Labuschagne more times than Shaheen. He has been dismissed by Shaheen 4 times in 4 Tests while conceding 81 runs off 172 balls.

While Labuschagne has a Test career average of 56.04, his average drops to only 20.25 while facing Shaheen.

Here is Labuschagne’s record against Shaheen:

Balls Runs Outs Dots Average 172 81 4 132 20.25

Here is Labuschagne’s overall Test record:

Innings Runs Average 100s 50s 41 2,310 57.75 6 13

Labuschagne was dismissed by Shaheen in the second innings of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi. Australia is on course for a historic victory as they have set Pakistan a target of 506 in the fourth innings.