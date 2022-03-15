Babar Azam Equals Younis Khan’s Unique Record

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam stood tall at the end of the fourth day of the second Test match against Australia as he scored a scintillating century.

This was Babar’s first Test century in 20 innings, having scored his previous century in February 2020. As a result, Babar equaled a unique record held by the legendary Younis Khan as he became only the second Pakistani captain to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Younis had achieved the feat in 2007 as he scored a brilliant century against arch-rivals India in Kolkata. Younis scored an unbeaten 107 on that occasion as he helped Pakistan draw the match.

Overall this was Babar’s 6th Test century in 69 innings. He has scored 2,635 runs at an average of 44.66 in 39 Tests. Apart from his 6 Test centuries, the star batter has also scored 19 half-centuries in his short career so far.

Babar is currently batting on 102 and will resume batting on the fifth day with Pakistan requiring 314 runs with 8 wickets in hand as they look to pull off an amazing victory against the Aussies. Pakistan will be hoping that their captain stays on the crease throughout day five and help them to an unlikely victory in the match.