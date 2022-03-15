FBR Declares New Customs Clearance Terminal at Pak-Iran Border

In order to check smuggling between Iran and Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared Bazarcha Border Terminal, Taftan a customs-port for clearance of import/export goods between the two countries.

A notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday said that the FBR has declared Bazarcha Border Terminal, Taftan, measuring 30 acres of land, to be a customs port for the purpose of loading, unloading, and clearance of goods or any class of goods imported or to be exported. The entry and exit of the vehicles shall be from the western side of the Bazarcha Border Terminal at a designated point and this border crossing point shall exclusively be for cargo vehicles.

A few days ago, the government opened the Bazarcha Border terminal at Taftan, allowing cargo transport to carry goods between Iran and Pakistan. The terminal includes 30 acres of land for loading and unloading and clearance of goods. The decision is expected to create employment and business opportunities for people in the border area.

Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fida Hussain Dashti and other office-bearers welcomed the decision and said it would bring positive change for the business community on both sides of the border. They said it would boost trade between Iran and Pakistan.

They added that the chamber had fulfilled its promise and now the exchange of goods would be done in a legal way through proper channels.

As per FBR notification, the customs station is surrounded by: