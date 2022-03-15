Is PCB Changing Venue of Limited-Overs Series Against Australia?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering shifting the white-ball leg of the series from Rawalpindi to Lahore or Karachi due to the political instability in the twin cities.

According to the details, the cricket board has already devised a backup plan to avoid untoward incidents in the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series.

The political temperature in Pakistan has recently heated up with the opposition parties joining hands to dethrone Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from power.

As per plan B, if the political situation in the federal capital does not improve, the white-ball series will be shifted to Lahore while if the situation in Punjab also gets affected, the series can be shifted to Karachi.

It is to mention here that the white-ball leg of the series includes three ODIs and a single T20 international while all these matches are scheduled in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

While talking to the media, PCB COO, Salman Naseer, said that the ongoing Australia tour to Pakistan is a huge moment in the history of Pakistan and the board will try its best to avoid any shortcoming in the series.

He further said that the board has not yet decided to shift the series but if the situation does not improve and security concerns are raised, the board will go ahead with alternate plans.

However, tickets are yet to go on sale, implying that PCB has the freedom to change the venue without any repercussions.