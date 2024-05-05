Sindh Government Under Fire as Paper Leak Incidents Continue

The Sindh government faces criticism for its apparent lack of effective measures to combat cheating and paper leaks, as multiple incidents were reported across the province.

In Kandiaro, the Chemistry paper for class 10th was leaked at various examination centers, including Boys High School and Girls High School. Students resorted to using their cellphones to access the leaked paper via WhatsApp, while authorities remained passive, refusing media access to exam centers.

Similarly, in Larkana, the Biology paper for class 9th was leaked before the exam began. Despite bans on cell phones, students brought them to exam halls and swiftly completed the paper with WhatsApp assistance, undermining the efforts claimed by the Larkana Education Board to curb cheating.

In Khairpur, the cheating mafia operated with impunity, facilitating students in solving Physics papers for both class ninth and tenth. Even invigilators reportedly aided students in the cheating process. A surprise visit by the Sukkur Board chairman to examination centers proved futile, as confiscated cell phones were returned to students once he left.

These incidents underscore the failure of authorities to address the pervasive issue of cheating in Sindh’s education system.