MG GT Revealed as Honda City’s Arch Rival in Indonesia [Images]

Morris Garages (MG) has offered a sneak peek of the GT sedan in Indonesia ahead of its launch.

Price-wise, the sedan — dubbed MG 5 GT in Indonesia — will reportedly compete with Toyota Yaris (Vios in Indonesia) and the all-new Honda City, despite being the same size as the 10th generation Honda Civic.

ALSO READ Peugeot to Launch e-2008 Electric Car in Pakistan

The report also states that MG GT will debut at Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) later this month, with an IDR 350,000,000 (PKR 4.3 million) starting price. For reference, the new Honda City has a starting price of IDR 359,000,000 (PKR 4.4 million).

In Indonesia, MG5 GT will have a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 horsepower (hp) and 150 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and it sends to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Indonesian model gets the same modern interior, fitted with a 7-inch touch-based infotainment unit, a screen-based driver’s display, stitched-leatherette interior, electronically adjustable front seats, among other features.

CKD or CBU?

Currently, MG GT is only being assembled for the Right Hand Drive (RHD) market in Thailand. This implies that Indonesia will likely get it as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle.

ALSO READ Toyota’s Parts Supplier Confirms Cyber Attack

Recently, MG Pakistan also began displaying and offering test drives of the GT sedan to the public. The vehicle’s Euro-inspired design and styling generated significant buzz in the market.

The GT’s launch in another RHD country is good news for MG lovers in Pakistan as it’s now more likely to launch here.