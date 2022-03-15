Ramiz Raja Proposes Triangular Series With India Yet Again

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan wants to resume international cricket with the arch-rival India as the cricket fans across the border have not seen the neighbors in bilateral series since 2012-13.

Last year, Ramiz had said after meeting with BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, that the cricketing ties with India can improve if “politics” is kept away from the sport.

While talking to the reporters, Ramiz said that cricket has been changing at a fast pace, and eventually it will come to tri-nation and four-nation tournaments as it is the future of cricket.

“Bilateral series concept has got older. The future is tri-nation and four-nation series”.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, said that Australia is open to hosting a tri-series involving India and Pakistan.

While answering a question regarding the involvement of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the India-Pakistan series, Ramiz stated that they will not involve ICC in this matter. “We can’t force ICC to ask India to play with us,” he stated.

The former opener also said that they have suffered huge financial losses over the past decade due to their inability to play India in bilateral series but Pakistan cricket is not dependent on series with India.

“Our cricket does not rely on playing against India nor our earnings.”

Earlier today, PM Imran had also blamed the Indian government for the lack of cricket between the arch-rivals and said, “India right now has a racist Hindutva regime preaching racial superiority and hatred for minorities, especially Muslims. Hence there is no forward movement in relations of Pakistan and India and so cricket is also affected”.