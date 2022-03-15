Pakistan’s Star Cricketer Stuns Fans With Her Rapping Skills [Video]

Pakistani pacer, Diana Baig stunned the internet with her non-cricketing skills as she sung the Indian rap song called ‘Apna Time Ayega‘. Diana Baig showcased her singing talent in an interview for ICC at the sidelines of Women’s World Cup 2022.

Featuring in the Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, Diana Baig appeared in a video shared by ICC after her teammate, Muniba Ali mentioned Diana’s singing skills.

In an interview with ICC presenter, Sanjana Ganesan, Muniba Ali revealed that Diana Baig does singing and rapping to amuse the ‘Girls in Green’. After the revelation, Diana stepped forward to showcase her skills as she sang an Indian rap song ‘Apna Time Ayega‘ from Ranvir Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film.

With this, Diana Baig has unearthed another one of her many talents as the young player has already represented Pakistan in cricket and football.

The video went viral on social media, garnering praise from fans all around the world, especially from Pakistan and India. Fans expressed delight to see the union of arch-rivals over cricket and music.

Pakistan women’s team is currently playing the World Cup in New Zealand, where the ‘Girls in Green’ are still searching for their first victory. Pakistan is ranked at the bottom of the table after losing all matches they have played so far in the mega-event.