PCB Hires Former MCG Pitch Curator for Lahore Test Against Australia

PCB has hired former pitch curator from MCG and ICC Academy, Tony Hemming, for the third Test Against Australia. Tony Hemming will assist local pitch curators for a period of 10 days, improving the quality of pitches in the country.

Following the criticism regarding dead pitches in the first two Test matches of the historic series against Australia, PCB has now acquired expert assistance.

Tony Hemming, who previously worked as a pitch curator for Melbourne Cricket Ground and ICC Academy, has already reached Pakistan. The pitch expert will mainly focus on the third Test of the series against Australia scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Moreover, Tony Hemming will also work on Ramiz Raja’s plan of overall upgradation of quality of pitches in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi pitch failed to maintain a balance between batting and bowling, earning a demerit point for the venue. Currently, the second Test match is going on in Karachi between Australia and Pakistan and the pitch has been once again a topic of discussion.